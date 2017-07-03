Stevie Ryan: Kailyn Lowry & More ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Mourn Her Death After Tragic Suicide

So devastating. The cast of ‘Teen Mom’ is heartbroken after hearing about Stevie Ryan’s untimely death, with many taking to social media to honor her memory. The YouTube star and actress will be missed by many. See their sweet tribute messages!

Youtube star Stevie Ryan reportedly died at the young age of 33 on July 1. The actress and YouTube sensation’s death has been ruled as a suicide according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, and fans are absolutely devastated. After hearing the heartbreaking news, several Teen Mom stars shared their condolences for the online personality by sharing the sweetest messages via Twitter on July 3. “I’m so sad to hear about @StevieRyan,” Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra, 25, wrote to honor his friend. “I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell #RIP.” Check out our photo gallery of Stevie, here.

“So sad… #pleasegethelp #seekoutsomeone,” Catelynn added to her post, while re-tweeting his emotional message. Chelsea Houska, 25, was clearly devastated by the news, writing, “So sad to see the news about @StevieRyan 😔.” Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, 25, took to Twitter to share her feelings about her former nemesis. “I know we pretty much hated each other but I’m sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl. #RIP,” she wrote. Unfortunately, fans got pretty heated over her remarks, so Jenelle ended up deleting the tweet.

“I’m lost for words. I’m sorry. I wish I could have been a friend you could have leaned on. Happiness awaits you @StevieRyan,” Jenelle’s ex Nathan Griffith, 29, wrote. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, sweetly added, “#rip Stevie Ryan.” Stevie touched so many lives during her time in the spotlight. She found fame on her YouTube show Little Loca and she nailed impersonations of stars like Justin Bieber, 23. Stevie also had her own show Stevie TV on VH1 from 2012 to 2013 and was a co-host of Sex With Brody.

Stevie recently begun co-hosting the Mentally Ch(ill) podcast with Kristen Carney, which is a show “about depression,” helping others also struggling with the ongoing battle. Her incredibly sweet soul and amazingly captivating personality will be cherished by all those who crossed her path and more.

