Will Taylor Swift’s New Man Joe Alwyn Wear An ‘I Heart T.S.’ Shirt This Fourth Of July?

Remember when Taylor Swift’s ex, Tom Hiddleston, wore an ‘I Heart T.S.’ tank top during her 2016 Fourth of July party? Well, her new man, Joe Alwyn, won’t be caught wearing anything like it this year — find out why!



“Joe [Alwyn] is crazy about Taylor [Swift], so he is being extra careful as her favorite holiday approaches. Joe has been joking with Taylor that there is no way he is going to be caught wearing an ‘I Heart T.S.’ shirt this Fourth of July. Joe’s feelings for Taylor are deep and real, but he fears that he may only be known as the guy that followed Tom [Hiddleston],” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As you’ll recall, Tom Hiddleston famously wore an “I Heart T.S.” tank top during Taylor’s Fourth of July festivities last year. The actor was mocked for wearing the shirt, but a number of months after his breakup with Taylor, Tom explained why he wore that shirt. “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,” he told the March 2017 issue of GQ. “And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this’ … And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Joke or not, Joe doesn’t want to be compared to Tom, so that’s exactly why he won’t be wearing anything similar this Fourth of July. “The last thing Joe wants is to make any of the same blunders her ex, Tom, did. Joe feels like what he has with Taylor is sincere and different, so he wants to make sure that is clear to the world. He looks forward to spending the holiday with her and meeting many of her friends — just no silly shirts,” our source adds.

