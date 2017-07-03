Steph & Ayesha Curry Are On The Most Romantic Vacation Imaginable — See Pics

Steph Curry treated his wife Ayesha to a dreamy tropical vacation after signing his historic $200 million contract! Their adorable photos will have you swooning!

Steph Curry has got to be one happy guy! The 29 year-old and his gorgeous wife Ayesha have been living it up on a family vacation. She shared the most precious photo of herself walking on the beach hand-in-hand with Steph. These two couldn’t have looked any more in love! Ayesha, 28, caught another pic of Steph totally passed out napping on a couch by the ocean. Well, he totally deserved some R&R after his incredible win with the Golden State Warriors at the NBA championship!

Steph just signed a record-breaking $200 million contract to keep playing with the Warriors. “He really is the happiest he has ever been. He is a champion, his family is healthy and happy,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com in the hours leading up to Steph’s deal becoming official. The five-year contract was “the first time that has ever happened in the NBA. And he can’t believe his good fortune.”

Steph and Ayesha have been living in high style! She even got some fabulous new braids that reportedly cost $5ok, according to MTO News. Ayesha showed off her new ‘do in an Instagram from their vacation. She posed in her bikini with Steph’s sister Sydel. She flaunted her braids too. The ladies looked amazing! Steph and Ayesha partied up in Hollywood on June 15. They hung out with Sydel, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, 24, and Drake, 30. Jamie Foxx was suspected of joining in on the fun because a gold Bugatti (or someone else with the swanky ride) was spotted in the parking lot of Delilah. That group sounded like they would be a blast to dance the night away with!

