Rosie O’Donnell, Danny Trejo & More Plead For Safe Return Of Donal Logue’s Missing Daughter

Donal Logue’s daughter Jade has been missing for over a week, and on July 3 many of his famous friends are stepping in to amplify his cry for help. See messages from Rosie O’Donnell, Danny Trejo and more.

Donal Logue, 51, first revealed that his trans daughter Jade Logue, 16, was missing on June 26. One week later, he’s becoming desperate to find her, and his celebrity friends are doing what they can to help. His pal Danny Trejo even went so far as to make a special video begging for her safe return. “Whoever has Jade, I’m going to plead with you. Please, just drop her off anywhere. She’ll find her way home. It’s gotten a lot bigger than you thought. I know you don’t want to get the people that you’re dealing with in trouble, so please just drop her off, there will be no questions asked. We’ll find her.” We really hope his plea helps with Jade’s return!

Danny isn’t the only star working overtime to help Jade. Rosie O’Donnell also took to Twitter to beg her fans to help. “Praying,” she wrote simply on a link to a story about Jade. Rosie herself dealt with her child Chelsea going missing in 2015. Luckily Chelsea was found safe, and we pray the same for Jade. See pics of Jade, here.

Donal’s Gotham co-star Sean Pertwee also chipped in, saying “please help find my dear friend @donallogue much loved child Jade. If anyone has any information please contact the authorities immediately,” along with photos of Jade. Actress and friend Maeve Quinlan jumped in, tweeting “continued prayers please 4 my friend @ donallogue ‘s beautiful child Jade, still missing. Last seen in Brooklyn 6/26. Have info 800-577-TIPS.” We hope all of the star power really amplifies the news of Jade and helps guide her safe return.

Here are all of their touching messages:

Continued prayers please 🙏 4 my friend @donallogue 's beautiful child Jade,still missing Last seen in Brooklyn 6/26. Have info 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/MuiKR8EjLl — Maeve Quinlan (@maevequinlan) June 30, 2017

Please help find my dear friend @donallogue much loved child Jade.If anyone has any information please contact the authorities immediately pic.twitter.com/XNfwRkLOEo — Sean Pertwee (@seanpertwee) July 2, 2017

message from @officialDannyT about Jade's disappearance. Whoever has her, please release her- no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/OhUCSr7Jqr — donal logue (@donallogue) July 3, 2017

