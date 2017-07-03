Single To Smitten: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More A-Listers Find Love At Last

It’s barely July, and it’s already clear that this is the Summer of Love! So many serially single stars have found love in 2017, and are happier than ever! Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are just one example!

1. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, technically got together in 2016, but they’re still going strong this summer. The couple are total goals. Selena had been single for quite some time. After high-profile relationships with Zedd, 27, and (duh) Justin Bieber, 23, she took some time to focus on her health and just chill. But she couldn’t help but fall for Abel, who had recently ended a year-long relationship with model Bella Hadid, 20. From trips to Italy and Brazil, to screaming in the audiences of each other’s concerts, it’s clear that Selena found a love that’s real!

2. Rihanna and Hassan Jameel

It’s not like Rihanna, 29, doesn’t have men falling on their knees begging for a chance to date her, but she’s super selective about her suitors. After a messy fling with good friend Drake, 30, the singer’s now head over heels for Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. The handsome businessman had the honor of making out with Rihanna in their private pool in a villa in Ibiza, Spain in mid-June. They’ve been inseparable since that first sighting, and, as Hollywoodlife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, he’s treating her extremely well. She feels “like a princess” and is finally forgetting the heartbreak ex Chris Brown, 27, put her through.

3. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

It’s almost the Fourth of July, so it’s about time that Taylor Swift, 27, got herself a new man! Taylor, who’s been MIA for several months, recently resurfaced with hot British actor Joe Alwyn, 26, on her arm. She sure loves her brits! It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, seeing as Taylor’s shunned public appearances and social media, but they look so smitten when they’re together. They were even spotted in Nashville together, where her parents live! After two brutal breakups last year — with longtime, serious boyfriend Calvin Harris, 33, and then after a few months with Tom Hiddleston, 36, — she’s found some peace and calm on the DL with this new dude. Hopefully they’ll be double-dating with Selena and The Weeknd soon!

4. Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick who? Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is doing her thing with new, much younger guy Younes Bendjima, 23. They canoodled in Cannes during the film festival, getting handsy on a yacht and frolicking in the surf. Kourtney and the in-demand model have hung out around LA, too. She really deserves a man who respects and loves her after her constant drama with cheater Scott, who’s currently pursuing 19-year-old Bella Thorne. Over it!

5. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A love story fit for royalty. The serially single Prince Harry, 32, has finally settled down with an incredible woman. Suits star Meghan Markle, 35, seems to be taming the younger prince’s wild ways, and there’s major talk of marriage on the horizon. The British royal has been spotted in Toronto, where Meghan films Suits, shaking up at her apartment and going out with her on the town like any normal boyfriend. She’s made the trip out to London many times, always spotted heading to Kensington Palace. She was even invited to Pippa Middleton‘s exclusive wedding! So how long do we have to wait until the next royal wedding?

6. Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

Finally! Kendall Jenner, 21, hasn’t been linked to anyone since her romantic St. Barths vacation with Harry Styles, 23, in 2015. She’s been enjoying the single life and her modeling career (and, you know, starring in a Pepsi commercial), as she should! On and off for about a year, she’s hung out with rapper ASAP Rocky, 28, and it seems like it’s more and more frequently. They flirted hard at the Met Gala in February 2017, and were recently spotted buying diamond earrings together in LA. The new promise rings?

7. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

If these crazy kids don’t make you believe in true love, then nothing will! Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, ended their engagement in 2013 on good terms. As Liam explained, they were just way too young and immature to get married. But after time apart they just couldn’t deny their love for each other, and are happily engaged again. The typically bold Miley gets bashful and so shy when anyone talks to her about Liam and their future plans. It’s adorable! Every week there’s a new rumor about when they’re getting hitched, and the latest is that it’ll be this summer. Hopefully, that’s true!

8. Liam Payne and Cheryl

This relationship came so out of left field, but it works! Liam Payne, 23, fell in love with Cheryl, 34, the British pop star who once served as a judge on X Factor — the show that sent One Direction to instant stardom. Years later, they reconnected and fell in love. Now, they’re the parents to bouncing baby boy Bear Payne, 4 months. Who could’ve guessed? They haven’t announced any nuptials just yet, but all signs point to married bliss.

9. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

After finally ditching Tyga, 27, after years of relationship drama, Kylie Jenner, 19, seems to have found the guy for her. She recently hooked up with rapper Travis Scott, 25, who’s treating her decidedly better than her ex, who’s been suspected of cheating and taking advantage of her for money multiple times. All Travis wants is some love!

