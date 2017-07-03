Shay Mitchell Flaunts Booty In Thong Bathing Suit On Holiday In Mykonos — Cheeky Pics

Sexy lady! Shay Mitchell showed off her amazing body in a hot sheer black one piece bathing suit during her fun-filled vacation in Mykonos. See the sizzling pics here!

Shay Mitchell, 30, looked incredible in a one piece black bathing suit under a sheer lacy black robe during her vacation in Mykonos, reported the DailyMail. The Pretty Little Liars star bared all including her toned booty and cleavage as she hung out in the sunshine while wearing shades and standing on a quay going into the Aegean. Her bright smile and lighthearted demeanor was an indicator that she was having a great time next to the water during her much earned time off. See some of Shay’s hottest pics here!

This isn’t the first time the stunning actress turned heads in a sexy sheer ensemble. She wowed crowds in a provocative jumpsuit at the 2017 Much Music Video Awards. When she’s not in the spotlight for looking terrific, she’s in it for being super talented. The actress has a lot to be happy about as she just wrapped up a successful run of the popular series Pretty Little Liars after seven seasons and has a highly anticipated upcoming role of a recovering addict in a summer film called Cadaver which co-stars Grey Damon from Friday Night Lights.

The fashion icon has been setting trends everywhere she goes with not only her outfits but also her hairstyle. She made headlines when she chopped off 10 inches of her hair into a trendy “Lob” bob and continues to be one of the hottest young stars on all the top best dressed lists. The trendsetter is definitely comfortable being herself in the public eye and we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Shay’s sexy bathing suit look? Tell us here!