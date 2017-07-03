Show them off, girl! Serena Williams took to Snapchat on July 2 to flaunt her new pregnancy lips! The tennis pro loves that her plumper pout is ‘finally here!’

Watch out, Kylie Jenner! Serena Williams, 35, has a fuller pout that is all natural! The tennis champion and mom-to-be showed off her massive pregnancy lips in a series of Snapchat photos on July 2. She just had to let the world know that her pregnancy lips are “finally here.” She also added, “I’m soooo excited! Lol haha.” Serena is all about her new plump pout. Check out the photo she took below!

Serena took some close-up photos of her pregnancy lips, which are very common. “During pregnancy, the body produces approximately 50% more blood and body fluids to meet the needs of the developing baby,” the American Pregnancy Association says. “Swelling is a normal part of pregnancy that is caused by this additional blood and fluid.” In addition to her pout, Serena has that gorgeous pregnancy glow! You can tell Serena is so excited to be a mom. She’s been documenting her pregnancy every step of the way on social media. Serena recently shared her experience about shopping for bathing suits while pregnant.

Serena also showed off her growing baby bump on the cover of Vanity Fair’s August issue. The Wimbledon champ posed topless for the gorgeous cover. She revealed that she discovered she was pregnant while playing in the 2017 Australian Open. She had her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, fly out to Australia to tell him the exciting news. Don’t expect Serena to give up her tennis career once her baby is born, though. She’s determined to get back out on the court because she doesn’t think her “story is over yet.” Serena and Alexis’ baby is due later this year. Will Serena be back out on the court as soon as 2018? Time will tell!

