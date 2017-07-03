Scott Disick Cozies Up To Bikini-Clad Babes In Miami After FaceTiming Bella Thorne

Scott Disick may have been keeping tabs on his teenage love interest Bella Thorne via FaceTime while partying in Miami on July 3, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the company of the lovely ladies around him!

Scott Disick, 34, is trying to have his cake and eat it too! On July 3, Scott was seen checking in with his alleged “friends with benefits” buddy Bella Thorne, 19, via FaceTime before partying it up on a chartered yacht with his bros — and some bikini-clad babes — in Miami! The father of three was spotted at the Seaspice boating club, relaxing with a large group of people all looking to have a blast over the Fourth of July holiday. Scott was caught FaceTiming with Bella (her signature red hair being instantly recognizable), before proceeding to flirt shamelessly with the ladies around him. The self-proclaimed sex addict even planted a wet one on the cheek of a blonde next to him while lounging behind a bucket of pricey liquor! Yowza. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF SCOTT WITH WOMEN IN MIAMI.

The Famous in Love star has previously stated she had washed her hands of Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex after his crazy partying during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in France proved to be too much for her. But sources have told HollywoodLife.com the two have an “agreement” now about their relationship. So, while Bella may not have been included in Scott’s plans this week, looks like part of their arrangement may have been for him to check in with her! Click here to see pics of Scott and Bella.

Among the people who were not in Scott’s company were any of the Kardashians, including his ex and all three of their children. However, Kourt isn’t with their little ones either, as she is spending the American holiday with boyfriend Younes Bendjima in St Tropez. Kourt’s love life has become just as interesting as Scott’s recently, as it was rumored she and Younes had just split before this trip!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott’s behavior in Miami after FaceTiming with Bella? Do you think it’s classic Scott or has he gone too far? Let us know below!