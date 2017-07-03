Is Robert Downey Jr. Hanging Up His ‘Iron Man’ Suit For Good?

Oh, no! Could we be nearing the end of Iron Man as we know it? In a new interview, Robert Downey Jr. dives into the question everyone can’t stop thinking about: how much longer does he want to play Iron Man?

Robert Downey Jr., 52, has teased the end of Iron Man before, but now it seems he’s really beginning to think about the end. While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which his character, Iron Man, plays mentor to Tom Holland‘s young, impressionable wannabe Avenger, RDJ opened up about putting a cap on the role for good. “It’s this cyclical thing,” Robert told News Corp Australia Network. “I could have said when the first ‘Avengers’ came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop.’ But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like the Russos [directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo], who I adore.” Hmm.

Robert continued to explain that his biggest concern with the Iron Man role is that one day people will be laughing at him and not with him. “Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time,” he shared. “I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.” It sounds like Robert is making the decision one film at a time. Fingers crossed he continues to put on that Iron Man suit, because we’re not sure the Marvel universe would ever be the same without him!

Joe Russo seems to agree, too. In 2016 he told Forbes magazine, “One close up from Robert is worth another actor’s entire performance, he’s incredibly gifted and insanely talented. I think if and when he is done with the character I think you will find that ‘Iron Man’ might disappear for a while.”

