‘Pretty Little Liars’: Marlene King Dropped A Major Hint About The Spencer Twist Years Ago

Marlene King, you are too good. The ‘PLL’ showrunner casually dropped a hint about the Spencer twin twist 3 YEARS before the big reveal. Once again, another ‘Pretty Little Liars’ clue was hiding in plain sight!

Pretty Little Liars boss Marlene King, 55, talked about the Spencer twin twist years ago like it was no big deal. In hindsight, this was a MAJOR hint, and now my head is spinning. She was asked about her favorite fan theory at PaleyFest in 2014 and talked about the Spencer twin theory! “Troian [Bellisario] sent me a theory the other day that I thought was amazing, and it was so well thought out,” she told The Wrap. “It was that Spencer has a twin, and that person is A. When I read through all of the information the person delved out, I thought ‘Oh my gosh, this is a really well thought out plan, and it’s kind of a good one.'”

Oh, and get this. Troian Bellisario, 31, revealed to Elle that Marlene had told her about the Spencer twin/A.D. twist when the cast began shooting season 5. That season began airing in March 2014, which was before the show’s PaleyFest event. So, technically, Marlene had already come up with the Spencer twin twist. She dropped a massive clue and we all had no idea it even was a clue. Consider my mind blown.

However, Marlene probably didn’t know if she was going to be able to really pursue the storyline when she dropped the clue. Troian also said in her interview that Marlene told her about the idea but didn’t know if the network would let her do it. “Then at the end of season six, she said, ‘We’re going to do it.’ It was like the starting gun at the races,” Troian said.

There was another hint about the Spencer/A.D. twist that we all missed. The season 7B poster should have been a dead giveaway about Spencer having a twin. All of the Liars except Spencer had one of their eyes covered on the poster. The poster showed Spencer’s TWO eyes, a hint about there being two Spencers.

HollywoodLifers, were you convinced of the Spencer twin twist before the series finale? Let us know!