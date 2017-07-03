Pregnant Woman Forced To Deliver Baby Early After Getting Struck By Lightning In Head: Is She OK?

In a freak accident, pregnant Meghan Davidson was just 7 days away from her due date when she was struck in the head by a lightning bolt! Her baby was delivered in the ICU, which is where Meghan remains in critical condition!

Meghan Davidson, 26, was walking outside her home in Fort Myers, Florida with her mom on June 29 when she got struck by lightning — in the head! Meghan was pregnant with her son Owen at the time and just seven days away from her due date. As a result of the horrifying accident, doctors were forced to prematurely deliver baby Owen at Lee Memorial Hospital, according to NBC2. And while Owen’s condition hasn’t been made public, Meghan remains in critical condition, but is reportedly slowly improving.

“Meghan is showing signs of improvement. They have lowered the amount of oxygen that she is getting and they have lowered the sedation,” Carol Bridges, one of Meghan’s church friends from McGregor Baptist Church told the media outlet. A prayer vigil was held for Meghan, who has two other children with husband Matt Davidson, on July 2. The good news is that Meghan has been able to react with her eyes when her husband says her name, which shows her condition truly is improving. But even still, we can only imagine what this family is going through!

As scary as it is, Tampa-based National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew McKaughan revealed that there have been three fatal lightning strikes in the U.S. so far this year, including two in Florida. The weather expert added that storms had dropped almost an inch of rain over Lee County by the evening of June 29. In order to help protect yourself from lightning, it’s important to keep in mind that if you’re able to hear thunder, that means you’re close enough to a thunderstorm to be struck.

Pregnant Fort Myers woman delivers baby after lightning strike, remains in critical condition https://t.co/Y606OVHjHN pic.twitter.com/5GEHKy90vj — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) July 3, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Meghan was struck by lightning? Please send your get-well wishes to her and baby Owen.