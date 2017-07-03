Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Pasdar Files For Divorce From Husband Adrian After 17 Years

There’s your trouble! Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines Pasdar is divorcing her actor husband Adrian after 17 years together. We’ve got all the details.

Well this should make for some new sad country songs as the Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines Pasdar, 42,has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years Adrian Pasdar, 52. You might remember him from shows like Heroes and Judging Amy and their marriage seemed to be one of the most solid in country music. The couple wed back in 2000 and have two sons Jackson, 16, and Beckett, 12. Nat won 10 CMAs and 13 Grammys in her career with the trio, and was the primary songwriter on most of their albums.

Story developing….

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Natalie’s divorce announcement?