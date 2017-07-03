Are Nicki Minaj & Nas Throwing Shade At Each Other On Instagram? See The Evidence

Oh, no! Nas and Nicki Minaj might be on the rocks following some drama with Meek Mill, and you can see the evidence for yourself right here. Are the two on the verge of a breakup already?

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Nas, 43, might already be history, if these Instagrams are anything to go by. It all started when Nicki’s ex Meek Mill, 30, went off on a rant in a since-deleted Instagram post (see below) which many fans believe to be directed at the “Anaconda” rapper. Nothing too new here, right?

Well, here’s where it gets interesting. Nas has been “liking” pics of Meek on Instagram, according to a screenshot in a July 3 report from MediaTakeout, and you can see a grab of one of his alleged likes below. Obviously, if Nas is liking photos of Nicki’s ex while dating her, especially following that rant, that’s not very cool!

Nicki and Nas have actually been ending things over the past few weeks, as the site also reports, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted once we learn more. We hope this isn’t the end of Nicki and Nas, because things just started heating up between them! Nicki is “happily moving on” with Nas after Meek and Safaree Samuels, as TMZ reported on June 27, and as of press time, the relationship was “still in the early stages.” We’d be surprised if things have already fizzled, and we hope this was just a mistake on Nas’ part. Anyway, check out the drama below:

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nas and Nicki will break up? Tell us how you feel about all of this!