Miley Cyrus Attacks ‘The Voice’ Tapings With Healthy Attitude Thanks To Liam Hemsworth

They call her the Happy Hippie! Thanks to fiancé Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is tackling all tapings of ‘The Voice’ with a new healthy attitude, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

She’s just being Miley (Cyrus), 24! In case you haven’t noticed, the “Malibu” singer has undergone quite the transformation since her foam finger twerking days. Fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 27, has been an amazing influence on the pop star ever since they got back together, and it’s starting to show at the workplace. “Miley is killing it on set at The Voice this season,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s mostly because she feels like an entirely different person. She has a new focus, clarity, and energy that has everything to do with her love for Liam.”

Over recent months, Miley has traded in that wild child persona for a more down-to-earth, chill vibe. And she doesn’t even smoke marijuana anymore! We love the country cutie any way she is, but we’re also totally shipping this cleaned up version. “Thanks to Liam’s love, support, and encouragement, Miley has gone super healthy, fully vegan, organic, and has cut off all intoxicants,” continues the source. Can you believe she doesn’t even drink alcohol anymore?! If only we were responsible enough to give up all bad vices. “Gone is the artist who sang about doing lines in the bathroom, now Miley has gone completely sober and her work on The Voice has changed for the better.” YAY!

Remember when Miley’s Instagram page was full of blunts and marijuana paraphernalia? Well, now it’s packed with yoga poses and meditation songs. Obviously living the healthy life is paying off in more ways than one! Her work is going great, and her body is in the best shape it’s ever been. “She has more energy, more enthusiasm, and her creativity is soaring,” the source adds. “Last season producers had given her an extra trailer for her to imbibe in and this season that same extra trailer is used for her to practice yoga.”

HollywoodLifers, how are you loving this new healthy Miley? Do you see a difference?