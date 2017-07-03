Michelle Rodriguez Thanks Vin Diesel For Supporting Her Amid ‘Fast’ Drama

It seems that all that talk of ‘family’ in the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies is legit. Michelle Rodriguez thanked Vin Diesel for her support after she threatened to quit the beloved franchise, saying she’s happy to know he’ll always have her back.

Who would have thought a movie series about fast cars and wicked stunts would have so much drama going on behind the scenes? In the latest episode of the soap opera that is the Fast & Furious series, Michelle Rodriguez, 38, said she was bail on the franchise unless the women got “some love” in the next installment. While she was “grateful” for the “good ride,” she seemed ready to get off of said ride unless there were bigger or better roles for the female members of Vin Diesel’s “family.” Speaking of Vin, the 49-year-old actor was not mad at Michelle’s threat. In fact, he quickly jumped to her side – literally – posing by her in an Instagram video in a loving show of support.

“I’ve always appreciated that about you throughout the years,” Michelle said in the video, as she thanked Vin for being “the biggest supporter” of strong women. “And just know if I ever post anything, that’s not you I’m talking to.” Vin said that “of course it’s not me,” before these two close friends broke out in laughter. Wow. With Vin fully behind Michelle (and her thanking Vin for being in her corner) it seems that Letty and the rest of the women in the Furious franchise may just get some of that “love” Michelle was talking about.

Seriously, who’s the next Fast & Furious star to start some drama? Is Ludacris, 39, going to throw some shade at Jason Statham, 49, before taking a shot at Tyrese Gibson, 38? Is Tyrese going to go on another sexist rant? The Fate Of The Furious cast seemed to fight more off-camera than in front of it. Most famously, Vin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, had some major beef right before the movie was done shooting. The Rock posted a cryptic Facebook post that called out some of his unprofessional “chicken-sh*t” male co-stars, and it seemed he was specifically going after Vin. Yikes. Vin fired back at The Rock by threatening to spill “everything,” and there was an uncomfortable feud between these two until the film was finally released.

Thankfully, The Rock and Vin were able to squash their beef. While on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere, The Rock said that there was a clash of “different philosophies,” and that the drama worked itself out after everyone decided to focus on “making the best movie possible.” Vin also confirmed that this feud was dead. He even went so far to post a sweet message on The Rock’s birthday, letting everyone know that he still considers The Rock his brother. Aww. Here’s hoping Michelle’s drama with the Furious franchise has a similar happy ending.

Do you want to see Michelle’s character get more “love” in the next Furious movie, HollywoodLifers?