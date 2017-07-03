Michelle Branch Engaged: ‘Black Keys’ Drummer Patrick Carney Proposes On Her 34th Birthday

This is a match made in alternative music heaven! Michelle Branch has revealed that Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney proposed and she said ‘yes.’ We’ve got the pic of her gorgeous ring, right here.

Michelle Branch got the best birthday 34th present ever when her boyfriend Patrick Carney, 37, popped the question with a gorgeous art-deco diamond ring. The singer was so moved that she took a picture of it and posted it to her Instagram account on July 3 with the caption,”Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤️ 34 might be the best year yet.” The drummer for the Black Keys sure is one lucky guy!

The couple met in 2015 at a Grammys party and immediately hit it off. He co-wrote and produced her recent album Hopeless Romantic and that’s when the two fell in love. The title alone proved how she was in such a great place with the alternative rock drummer, as they recorded the LP during 2015-2016. They began dating shortly after her divorce from bassist Teddy Landau, who she was married to for 11 years and share an 11-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle.

When her album was released in Apr. 2017, she told PEOPLE magazine that “There’s songs on the record from the moment I realized I was gonna get divorced to the moment I fell in love with Patrick, It runs the gamut.” Despite him being one half of the most popular bands on the alternative music scene, she’s never even seen him in concert!

“He’s gonna be touring with me all summer long, which is wild because I feel like I’m the only person who’s never seen the Black Keys live—I’ve always been touring or traveling or can’t get tickets or whatever,” she told the mag. “It’s like, ‘How is it that I’ve never seen you play, but I’ve seen you all summer play (her songs) “Are You Happy Now” and “Everywhere.” So it’s cool. We’re lucky we get to spend time together on the road together because I know once Black Keys ramps up again, I’ll take him while I’ve got him!” Well, now she’s got him for life with their engagement!



