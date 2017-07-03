Maria Menounos Expresses Gratitude After Brain Tumor Surgery, ‘I’m Recovering Well’

Maria Menounos shocked everyone when she revealed she was stepping down as E! News anchor after battling a brain tumor! She opened up about her recovery in a touching Instagram post!

Maria Menounos got real about her recovery after having a tumor removed from her brain. “First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I want you all to know that I’m ok! Seriously I’m recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon!” Sadly, Maria revealed that while she “luckily” won’t need further treatments, “I can’t say the same about my mom.” Litsa Menounos has been battling stage 4 brain cancer herself so Maria asked her followers to send some “prayers” her mom’s way.

The 39 year-old former E! News anchor revealed in the July 17 edition of PEOPLE magazine she had been dealing with this scary medical situation since February 2017. Maria gushed over her friends, family, and doctors who have been helping her every step of the way. “Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I’ve never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me,” she wrote. Maria also gave a special shoutout to Dr. Keith L. Black who performed her surgery on her birthday, June 8 and gave her “the best bday gift ever – my health.”

Maria said she wouldn’t let her health scare stop her from living her as soon as she was recovered. “I’ve never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo,” she wrote. Maria’s “golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor was pushing on her facial nerves.” Doctors managed to remove 99.9% of it and it turned out to be benign. “There’s a six to seven percent chance that we’ll see it come back,” Maria shared with PEOPLE. “But I’ll take those odds any day.”

