Maria Menounos Fighting Through Brain Tumor Battle With Laughter & Howard Stern

Maria Menounos is bravely getting through her brain tumor diagnosis and surgery recovery with the help of Howard Stern’s radio show. Read the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s coping here.

It seems that laughter really is the best medicine. Maria Menounos, 39, has been doing her best to remain in good spirits while recovering from brain tumor surgery and she’s been turning to none other than radio host Howard Stern,63, for comfort, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “The support that Maria is getting is overwhelming and deeply appreciated,” a source revealed. “It’s been tough, with lots of tears shed but one thing that has helped immensely has been laughter and she has got tons of that laughter from listening to Howard Stern. She has his show on at all times and it has made her laugh continuously throughout her current health scare,” the source continued. “Every time she has felt down in any way she will put him on and it’s been one of the major factors of getting through all of this.” The solace that Howard’s show has brought Maria is not usually what the controversial shock jock is put in the spotlight for but we’re so glad to hear it’s helping her! See some of the most gorgeous photos of Maria here.

Maria has expressed her gratitude throughout her struggle and feels she is recovering well. With support from family, friends, and fans, and now laughter from Howard, she’s doing everything she can to get by. “Howard’s show has meant so much for her and how she is recovering,” the source concluded. “It’s been such a major help for her mood while going through surgery and recovery.” There can never be too much positive thinking when going through a tough time and Maria’s strength is definitely something to admire!

In addition to her unfortunate brain tumor diagnosis, the courageous star made headlines in other troubling times when she shared her difficulty in starting a family with fiance Keven Undergaro and how she was turning to IVF for help. Howard’s show also served as the site of Keven’s marriage proposal to Maria on Mar. 9, 2016 and the couple have been going strong ever since. We continue to wish Maria and her family well through this challenging time.

