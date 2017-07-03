Maria Menounos Reveals Her Scary Brain Tumor Battle As She Steps Down From ‘E News’

This is just heartbreaking. Maria Menounos is leaving her role as an anchor at E! News after battling a scary brain tumor, as she revealed on July 3. Here’s what we know.

Maria Menounos, 39, shared that she had a secret brain tumor removed in the July 17 issue of PEOPLE magazine. She is still at home healing, but has recounted the details of her health crisis, which began in February 2017. “I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches,” she explained. “My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.”

Maria went to have an MRI, which showed she had “a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves,” according to the outlet. “I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” Maria remembered. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?” Maria went to neurosurgeon Dr. Keith L. Black to make an appointment, and she ended up scheduling the procedure for her 39th birthday, on June 8. “He said, ‘I’m 98 percent sure it’s benign but we won’t know until we get in there,’” Maria said. So terrifying!

The surgery took about seven hours, but the tumor turned out to be benign, and the doctor managed to removed 99.9% of it. “He said there’s a six to seven percent chance that we’ll see it come back,” Maria shared. “But I’ll take those odds any day.” She is now recovering at home, and has the help and love of her fiance Keven Undergaro. “I don’t have my balance fully yet but as long as I’m holding on to Keven, I’m sturdy and fine,” Maria said. “My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I’m getting stronger and stronger every day and I’ll be back to normal very soon.” We’re so thrilled to hear it!

Finally, Maria is stepping down from E! News, as she announced in a statement. “I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew,” she said. “It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I’ll always consider family…I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your well wishes for Maria in the comments.