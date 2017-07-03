Three’s a crowd! A ménage à trois may sound like fun — until feelings get involved! From Rasheeda, Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington to Tara Wallace, Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly, we’ve rounded up the wildest love triangles on ‘Love & Hip Hop!’

What would Love & Hip Hop be without its drama? There have been some shocking make-ups, breakups, and side chick scandals over the years, so we’ve gathered up the most iconic love triangles to rock the L&HH casts. It obviously could not have gotten any wilder than Kirk Frost, Rasheeda, and Jasmine Washington. You might remember Kirk and Rasheeda had been married since 1999! Click Here For More L&HH Love Triangles Photos!

Rasheeda and Kirk were practically the king and queen of L&HH Atlanta. Things got complicated when Kirk met the gorgeous Jasmine. She claimed Kirk cheated on his wife and fathered her son! Things pretty much exploded from there. Kirk shocked his family when he gave Rasheeda divorce papers on the June 26 episode. He reportedly took a paternity test and it was allegedly revealed at the reunion taping Kirk was the father, according to MTO News!

Stevie J, Mimi Faust, and Joseline Hernandez definitely gave Kirk, Rasheeda, and Jasmine a run for their money with their love triangle. Tension reached a boiling point when Stevie’s wandering eye landed on the Puerto Rican Princess. After spending years together, Joseline gave birth to their first child Bonnie Bella. Even so, the beef between the ladies is far from over! Ofcourse, Karlie Redd and Khadiyah Lewis previously fought over Yung Joc during season three of L&HH: Atlanta. Karlie listened to her female instincts and cut right to the chase by boldly asking Khadiyah, “Are you f*cking my man?” Khadiyah shockingly responded, “Every night.”

The stars of Love & Hip Hop: New York are also known for their wild love triangles, especially when it comes to Tara Wallace, Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz. Fans nearly lost their minds when the ladies continually fought over him as the seasons progressed — after both having his children! Things also got especially tense for Mariah Lynn, Richie Dollaz and Cisco, when she had both of the guys pining over her at the same time. Uh oh!

Miss Nikki Baby also had her hands full during her whirlwind romance with Safaree Samuels and Rosa Acosta on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. When Safaree walked in on the ladies kissing, he asked to join, however was majorly denied by both. Another example is Ray J and his leading lady Princess Love. They’re now happily married, but things always didn’t go smoothly with their romance. She previously had beef with Teairra Mari, when it appeared that she was going to give her some competition. There’s so many love triangles to choose from — which one shocked you the most!?

