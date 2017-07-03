La La Anthony Shares Adorable Details On Beyonce’s ‘Push Party’ Before Twins

La La Anthony scored an invite to the fete of the year — Beyonce’s push party — and in an interview she revealed what went down at the bash! Apparently there was ‘amazing’ food & Tina Knowles got super turnt! Watch her dish here.

While we’re super jealous that La La Anthony, 38, got to attend Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z‘s, 47, fabulous-looking push party in May, we love how she totally dished on the epic bash to give us mere mortals a taste of what it was like! Sitting down with Andy Cohen, 49, on his hit talkshow Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the television personality was challenged to a lightening-speed question round on her famous friend Bey and what went down at her baby shower. And although La La didn’t tell us EVERYTHING we wanted to hear, her answers were fun and actually pretty satisfying. After all, you can’t expect La La to reveal ALL of Beyonce’s secrets, right?

La La revealed that the event had, “The most amazing food I remember. It was like a backyard barbecue.” And she noted that she “absolutely” did not know the babies’ sexes before Beyonce gave birth, and added that “duh” both Jay and Michelle Williams, 36, were in attendance. As for new big sister, Blue Ivy Carter, 5, La La slammed rumors that the cutie didn’t want any siblings. “Not at all, she’s very excited,” La La said.

However, when it came to why Kim Kardashian, 36, didn’t make the guest list, or if Bey’s dad Mathew Knowles made an appearance, La La kept her lips sealed, per Beyhive code of silence. “I don’t know,” she simply replied. But she DID tell us that on a scale of one to 10, Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles, was a “50” on the “turnt up scale.” Wish we could have seen that! La La also implied that Tina wasn’t the only one who let loose at the bash. When asked if anyone got drunk at the event, La La’s eyes just got super big and she mischievously smiled — LOL.

Though Beyonce and Jay haven’t officially announced anything yet, their twins were reportedly born on June 12. Bey allegedly had a C-section and welcomed a boy and a girl into the world. Their names are reportedly Rumi and Sir Carter, according to TMZ.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you wish La La dished a little bit more about Bey’s party?