Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Smash Breakup Rumors In New PDA-Filled Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 23, definitely haven’t broken up, guys! The super-smitten couple are on a ritzy trip to the French Riviera, skipping all the Fourth of July craziness in the United States. Kourtney and her French model beau were spotted strolling the streets of St. Tropez hand-in-hand for some fun in the sun. It’s safe to say that Kourtney has never looked this happy in a long time. After dramatic fights and the pain of multiple breakups with ex-partner Scott Disick, 32, Kourtney’s gotten a dose of stability, respect, and love from Younes. They’re so good together!

In pics of their little French rendezvous, Kourtney and Younes are a clone couple in black track pants and white shirts. They’re holding hands, and Kourtney has the biggest smile on her face. Younes looks pretty damn happy, too. Thankfully they’re still going strong! It was reported by Radar Online on June 26 that they split because she wasn’t interested in a serious relationship, while Younes wanted to lock that down. There were no hard feelings; they just wanted different things. They reportedly broke up after Younes told Kourt that he loved her while they vacationed in Cannes. That apparently freaked out Kourtney!

Add to that Kourtney stepping out with a handsome mystery man in Los Angeles on June 30, just days before jetting off to France with Younes. Kourtney went braless underneath her cute, casual outfit as she exited a studio with the hot dude. No word on who this guy is, or their connection, but it seems safe to say he’s not a love interest!

