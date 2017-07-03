Whoa! Kourtney Kardashian is basking in the sun at St. Tropez and offering an eye-full of side boob for onlookers! Take a peek at the stunning reality star’s figure in this steamy new pic!

It’s no wonder Younes Bendjima, 24, can’t keep his eyes (or hands) off of Kourtney Kardashian, 38! The gorgeous mother of three and her younger man are living it up in St. Tropez, France this holiday week and while there, Kourtney isn’t keeping her fantastic curves to herself! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed flaunting some serious side boob while lounging by the water, and we’re betting she turned all the heads! Take a look back at Kourtney and Younes lovey dovey courtship right here!

The strappy, black, studded one-piece Kourtney chose for the day of fun in the sun is by Norma Kamali. It definitely highlighted the socialite’s world-famous curves and long dark locks as she romped around in the water and went pedal-boating with Younes off the coast of the French Riviera. Not only does she know how to find a suit that accentuates her best assets, she’s got the toned figure and confidence to pull this incredible look off!

In late June, Radar Online reported that Kourtney and her French boyfriend’s relationship had come to a sudden end. According to the report, Kourtney didn’t want to get serious with Younes. Well…these photos of the media maven frolicking with her boy-toy should put all those rumors to rest! Also, the attractive pair were spotted strolling hand-in-hand through the city streets earlier in the day and Kourtney was literally beaming! Is it all this sun or being in love that’s got the eldest member of the Kardashian klan looking so damn good!?

