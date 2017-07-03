Kirk Frost & Rasheeda: He’s Determined To Save Marriage Regardless Of Paternity Test Results

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda’s marriage seems almost beyond repair, but he won’t let that happen. He’ll do whatever it takes — even if he’s the father of Jasmine’s baby, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.

Life’s been rough for Kirk Frost, 48. The Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star is caught in the middle of drama between wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 35, and ex-fling Jasmine Washington, 27. And it’s definitely his fault. Obviously, Rasheeda isn’t too fond of him right now, as Jasmine continues to allege that Kirk’s the father of her baby. As they await the results of the paternity test, Kirk’s vowed to ease the pain Rasheeda’s suffered. He’s doing everything in his power to get their marriage back on track, and that means catering to her every whim!

“Kirk is not giving up; he has a plan regardless of the paternity test,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All he cares about is getting Rasheeda back. He wants his family back together. They’re not living together right now but he’s trying very hard to be her man. He’s been bending over backwards to take care of the kids so she can work on Pressed (her Atlanta boutique) and on her new music. He’s an on call babysitter 24/7. Even if she just wants to go to dinner or shopping he is right there. She’s taking full advantage of it and going out a lot. She goes for lunches and spa days and dinners and leaves him on daddy duty.

“Kirk knows it’s an uphill battle to make up for everything that’s happened with Jasmine, but he’s sure he’s eventually going to get things back on track with Rasheeda,” the source dished. “They’re a team, they’re best friends, and he doesn’t see them ever really ending. She’s always forgive him in the past and Kirk definitely sees that happening again. In his mind, he and Rasheeda aren’t done. This is just a pause and a temporary bump that will make them stronger in the end.”

It’s great that he’s so determined to win back his wife’s love. It’s going to take a lot more than “babysitting” their children, though. He should be caring for them anyway! Making up for what’s happened with Jasmine this past year is probably going to be extremely difficult, especially since Jasmine keeps dissing Rasheeda. She just released a Rasheeda diss track called “Wifey Bleus”. Some of those lyrics: “You wanna keep him? Come and get your man, please/Another b*tch’s man trying to holler at me”. Dude.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk and Rasheeda will make up and get back together?