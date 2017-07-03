Kim Kardashian Begging Kanye West To Apologize To JAY-Z & Beyonce, Says Friend

Can this friendship be salvaged? Kim Kardashian is begging Kanye West to apologize to JAY-Z and Beyonce, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned — but it’s not for the reason you may think.

Sick and tired of the ongoing feud, Kim Kardashian, 36, has stepped in to play mediator…but is it for the right reasons? The reality star may have ulterior motives when it comes to JAY-Z, 47, and Kanye West, 40, being friends again. “She doesn’t want the beef, she wants status, and some of that comes with being friends with the right people,” a friend close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Clearly Beyonce and JAY are the right people. Kim doesn’t like that JAY called out her husband on the album but she wants Kanye to be the bigger man and apologize so they can move on and return to being friends.”

Unfortunately the for the KUWTK star, her ideas of friendship don’t exactly line up with Kanye’s. He would rather keep the feud going instead of bowing down and accepting defeat. The “Famous” rapper is “being a stickler and mostly goes by the beat of his own drum,” the source continues. “Kim is in a weird predicament while trying to be friends with JAY and Beyonce and supporting her husband at the same time. It’s a frustrating situation for her but she’s determined to make it happen.” The mother-of-two is also worried sick that if Kanye continues throwing gasoline into the fire, he’ll end up in the hospital again.

So which is the better solution? Should Kanye stay away from all things related to JAY, or, should the hip-hop icons stay in close quarters and try to re-build their bromance? Yeezy tried to create a safe distance between him and JAY by reportedly quitting Tidal shortly after he dropped 4:44. If we’re talking about making apologies, maybe the Roc-A-Fella founder should say “I’m sorry” too for dissing Kanye in one of his songs.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye and JAY will ever apologize to each other?