Kim Kardashian Urging Kanye West To End JAY-Z Feud Once & For All By Rising Above Diss Track

JAY-Z’s new album is so deeply confessional, including spilling the tea about his feud with onetime pal Kanye West. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Kim Kardashian wants her hubby to rise above it all.

Kanye West, 40, doesn’t take well to being dissed, but he’s having to eat it with the ultimate shade from former pal and mentor JAY-Z, 47. HOVA just dropped his new album 4:44 and called out Yeezy on a track for his epic onstage rant where he slammed Jay and wife Beyonce, 35, back in Nov. 2016. While it doesn’t look like these two are going to mend fences anytime soon, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian, 36, just wishes the whole thing would go away. “Kim just worries about Kanye getting upset and hurt. Although she’s not happy about Jay‘s track, she thinks the best thing for Kanye to do is rise above it and just focus on his health and the family. She doesn’t want him getting sidetracked in some dumb feud with Jay,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Jay really threw down hard against Yeezy in the diss track “Kill Jay Z” when he claimed that he loaned his pal $20 million and that Ye was nuts. “I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/But this f*** everybody attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe /But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without thinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*** was he thinkin’?/‘F*** wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.” SO BRUTAL!!!

HOV still isn’t over how Kanye ripped into him during a concert, blasting him for not calling to see how Kim was doing following her harrowing armed robbery in Paris. “I’ve been sent here to give y’all my truth even at the risk of my own life, my own success, my own career. Jay Z—call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man,” he ranted.