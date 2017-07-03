Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Turn Heads On Miu Miu Runway — See Pics

Our fave supermodels arrived at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week & Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid turned heads as they strutted down the Miu Miu runway. What did you guys think of their catwalk looks?

It was so nice to see our favorite girls strutting down the runway again during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, both strutted down the runway at the Miu Miu AW 17 show in Paris on July 2nd. It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve seen the supermodels hit the catwalk and it was so refreshing seeing them back on the runway. What did you guys think of their looks?

Kendall looked almost unrecognizable when she strutted down the runway and the only way we were able to tell it was her, was from her insanely long and lean legs. Kendall opted to wear a scrunched up gray high-waisted mini skirt that was actually a jacket tied around to look like a skirt. Tucked into it was a long-sleeve, sheer black button down blouse, completely covered in studs and rhinestones. She topped her look off with a pink and black leather purse and a pair of black and tan belted heels. What made Kendall look so unrecognizable, was her super curly hair which was scrunched up into a messy high ponytail!

Next up, Bella looked fabulous as always, as she headed down the runway in a black one-piece romper that looked like a cop’s uniform. The black button down top was fastened all the way to the top and the khaki pocket shorts were super short but cinched in at the waist with a silver grommet belt. On top of her romper, she donned a khaki green embroidered jacket with colorful and intricate beading details all over it. She topped off her look with lace-up boot heels and a green and white leather purse.

What did you guys think of their runway looks — did you love them as much as we did?