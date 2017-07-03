Kendall Jenner’s Trendy Miu Miu Hairstyle Can Be Copied In 4 Steps

Kendall Jenner looked like the chicest flight attendant ever arriving at the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris on July 2. Get her easy summer hairstyle with tips from her glam squad below.

Kendall Jenner‘s retro chic lob is easy to copy. Her hairstylist, Jen Atkin, broke down the look on her Instagram. We’re obsessed and it only takes 4 steps to get this look! Here are Jen’s tips:

“1. Blow dry with Dyson Supersonic hair dyer and a 1″ YS Park round brush, flipping ends out.

2. Using a 1″ ghd platinum styler and Balmain Strong Session Hairspray, smooth hair and flip out ends slightly.

3. Use Kerastase Forme Fatale Blow Dry Gel to slick hair down.

4. Finish the look with Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil to shine.”

I think this goes to show all effortless looks do require effort, whether it’s with hair or makeup, but that they are attainable! This look was spotted on fashion’s biggest stage in Paris, France, but would also look amazing for a backyard BBQ! Kendall’s makeup was very minimal. Her eyes were defined but there was no smokey shadow in sight. Instead, her skin looked fresh and glowing and was the star of this look.

Kendall did actually walk the runway for this show, along with friends Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn. On the runway, they all rocked glossy red lips and curls in their hair, which was pulled into a top knot. Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, along with Alexa Chung, and Elle Fanning, watched the models from the front row.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kendall Jenner’s hair at Miu Miu?