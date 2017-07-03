Kate Middleton Rocks Bold Polka Dot Dress At Wimbledon — Love Or Loathe?

Kate Middleton headed to Wimbledon for her first ever appearance as royal patron & she opted to make quite a bold statement in her outfit. Kate rocked a polka dot dress & we can’t tell if we love or loathe her look. What do you think? VOTE.

Kate Middleton, 35, was just given the role of patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, which was once held by the Queen, and she made her first appearance at Wimbledon as the royal patron on July 3rd. While Kate usually opts for solid colored skirt suits or fit-and-flare coat dresses, this time, she made a bold statement when she opted to wear a black and white polka dot dress. It’s so unlike Kate to wear something in a bold pattern like this and we can’t decide if we love or loathe her look. What do you guys think? VOTE.

If there’s one thing for sure, we’re happy to see the Duchess of Cambridge in a new dress that isn’t recycled from years ago. So, even though her Dolce & Gabbana Polka Dot Dress is definitely bold, it’s refreshing to see her in something new. The $2,595 white and black stretch cotton-silk blend polka dot dress features a scoop neck, three-quarter length sleeves, and a flared knee length skirt. She paired the patterned dress with a pair of black ankle-strap sandal wedges and a white leather tote bag.

Not only were we totally shocked to see Kate in polka dots, we were even more surprised to see her holding a tote bag which is much different than her go-to clutch, and she rocked ankle-strap sandals which she almost never does. She usually wears her signature nude L.K. Bennett pumps or black pumps. We love seeing Kate let loose like this!

What do you guys think of Kate’s bold polka dot dress — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.