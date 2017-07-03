Kate Middleton Shows Off Hair Makeover At Wimbledon — See New Cut

Chop, chop for the Duchess! Kate Middleton showed off a hair makeover at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in England on July 3. See her new look below!

Kate Middleton‘s hair keeps getting shorter! She showed off a new hair makeover at the Wimbledon match on July 3. She’s basically rocking a lob — a long bob — right now, which is the trendiest cut of the season! Celebs like Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian have all recently rocked lobs. At Wimbledon, Kate wore a black and white, polka dot Dolce & Gabbana dress with a white Victoria Beckham tote to watch the match between Andy Murray and Alexander Bublik.

Kate was just spotted at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on June 29. For her museum appearance, she wore one of her typical hairstyles — half up hair. It was parted in a deep side part, and pulled back. The loose pieces were curled at the bottom. Very pretty and very Kate! She wore a Gucci tweed dress, which costs about $2,320! She clutched a red purse and rocked black heels at that engagement.

Her hair was halfway down her back at the museum, but now her hair is much shorter! She has been getting very regular trims and cuts, but this one is pretty dramatic! Kate got a slight trim back in May as well, and it made a huge difference. We love this cute lob she wore to the tennis match — very trendy! It makes her look super young!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kate Middleton’s hair at Wimbledon?