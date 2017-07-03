Karlie Kloss Goes Platinum Blonde For Summer — Love Or Loathe?

Platinum for Dior! Karlie Kloss showed off any icy blonde makeover in Paris on July 3 — do you love her new look?

Karlie Kloss, 24, is the latest star to go platinum blonde! The model and coder showed off her stunning new tresses during the Christian Dior fashion show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France on July 3. We love this new look! “Went platinum without the album,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. Oh, Karlie! Maybe that’s a nod to her BFF Taylor Swift! (P.S. Where is Taylor’s new album?!)

Karlie was just in Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo with Adidas. She was touring Asia for work, but also had some fun! She hit up Toyko’s Disneyland with friends and posted adorable Instagram snaps throughout her day. She even got in trouble for taking photos in a tea cup — she’s so relatable. Between June 29 and July 3, she found time to fly to Paris AND hit up a salon, so she could rock her new platinum hair at Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid is another model that just went bright blonde. Gigi debuted her bright locks on June 26 in New York. Gigi’s hair is more golden and yellow, while Karlie went icy blonde — almost white — for her makeover. She paired her look with a bold red lip and a mustard yellow dress for the Dior show, where she sat front row — we LOVE IT! Karlie then asked fans on Instagram what they thought of her new hair color while riding in the backseat of a car. Again, she is us. What do YOU guys think of Karlie’s hair makeover?

HollywoodLifers, do you love Karlie Kloss’ platinum hair makeover?