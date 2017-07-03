Kanye West: Why He’s Taking JAY-Z Calling Him ‘Insane’ As A Compliment

JAY-Z slammed Kanye West as ‘insane’ in his new song ‘Kill Jay Z’ from ‘4:44,’ sparking a possible feud, but we’re hearing that Ye isn’t furious at the diss — in fact, he thinks it’s a compliment! Here’s why.

JAY-Z, 47, and Kanye West, 39, might not be feuding after all! “But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane,” JAY tells Kanye on his new track “Kill Jay Z,” and while the Internet has exploded over the possible insult, HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned Kanye’s reaction to it…and it’s not what you think!

“In some ways Kanye is taking being called ‘insane’ as a compliment,” an insider tells us, pointing out that everyone Kanye admires has been labeled as such: “People called all of Kanye’s idols insane, too — Picasso, Steve Jobs, Walt Disney, Michael Jackson, Jim Morrison, Warhol.” That’s certainly one way of looking at it! “So, to be put in the same company as those people is a real compliment,” the source adds.

That being said, though Kanye isn’t pissed over the possible insult, his wife Kim Kardashian is, as we’ve also exclusively learned. Kim, 36, thinks that JAY’s choice of words on the song was a “low blow” after everything Kanye has been through recently, i.e. his “breakdown” in November 2016. She’s upset that JAY is possibly making light of Kanye’s “difficult time,” as a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, and thinks that slamming him like that “wasn’t cool.” We can see her side of it for sure!

We’ll keep you posted as to whether Kim does something about her anger towards JAY, but we’re hoping it doesn’t come to that!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s cool that Kanye is looking at JAY’s track this way? Or do you agree with Kim and think it wasn’t right for JAY to use that word choice? Tell us!