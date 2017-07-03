Beef? Only if it’s on the BBQ! Kanye West and his family had a total blast on July 4th weekend, proving he is brushing JAY-Z right off his shoulder.

Kanye West, 40, didn’t appear to have a care in the world at his own July 4th barbecue on Sunday, July 2. The rapper was surrounded by his wife, Kim Kardashian, 26, and their two children, North, 4, and Saint, 1. In the latest family picture, Kanye has a huge smile on his face as Kim sits directly in front of him with the kids in her lap. Plus, their friend, 2Chainz, and his entire family joined them for the fun! 2Chainz is joined by his own wife, Kesha Ward, and their three beautiful children, Heaven, Harmony, and son, Halo. The get together between rappers comes just days after Kanye’s ongoing feud with his former best friend, JAY-Z, was reignited. Thankfully it seems Kanye isn’t thinking about that as he instead enjoys plenty of quality time with his fam!

Kim and Kanye’s lunch party was filled with other friends and family, too, including Kris Jenner. Video posted on Kim’s Snapchat showed the grand-momager grooving to some Bruno Mars next to the table as her daughter cheered her on. Other videos showed close ups of all of the delicious food Kim had prepared for the event, including homemade plantains and jerk chicken! One video showed Kanye smiling as he chatted with their friends at the long table that was set up outdoors with his own music playing in the background. Hey, if you’re going to throw a party you might as well play your own tunes, right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kanye brushing off his JAY-Z feud with a luncheon? Comment below, let us know!