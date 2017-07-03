Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Posts Sexy Selfie After The ‘Hot Felon’ Kisses Another Woman

Husband drama? Not so much! Melissa Meeks is brushing off her husband Jeremy’s alleged affair by posting gorgeous selfies of herself in Instagram.

Jeremy Meeks, 33, seems to be playing the role of Mister Moving On lately, but his wife, Melissa, doesn’t seem to mind. As their fans reel from the shocking new photos of Jeremy getting hot and heavy with heiress Chloe Green, Melissa took the opportunity to post a sexy selfie of herself. She used the tags “#queensareborninjuly” and “#itsmybirthdaymonth” to caption the photo, which showed Melissa rocking bold eye makeup in soft lighting. The picture also revealed a touch of Melissa’s cleavage in the black tank top she was wearing, along with at least two gold chains around her neck. Not pictured? Jeremy!

Sadly it seems that things might really be over between Melissa and Jeremy, and not just because of the PDA-filled pictures of him with another woman. One look at Jeremy’s Instagram reveals he’s deleted all pictures of Melissa, though he left pictures of himself with their children. Melissa hasn’t gone that far yet, but the last picture of her and Jeremy on her account is from June 4. The couple appeared to still be very much in love as Jeremy took the selfie of them kissing, but just days later Melissa started posting some cryptic quotes. On June 17 she posted a selfie of herself solo with the caption: “Real Eyes Realize Real Lies.” Yikes.

