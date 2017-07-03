Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Embrace On Yacht After His Wife Hints She’s Devastated

Insensitive, much? Mere days after Melissa Meeks posted an emotional message about love on Instagram, hot felon husband Jeremy Meeks was spotted embracing new fling Chloe Green on a private yacht.

Melissa Meeks doesn’t have internet access, right? Because if she does, she’s going to see THESE SHADY PICTURES of husband-of-eight-years Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green, 26, cuddling on a yacht.The photos were taken towards the end of the pair’s whirlwind adventure in Bodrum, Turkey where they were first spotted making out and embracing each other over cigarette breaks on the patio. The heiress rocked Daisy Duke jean shorts, sandals, and a white shirt over her bikini top. Jeremy opted for an all-break outfit with flip-flops. Yes, technically the hot felon is still married but…but…but nothing we guess? Clearly Melissa’s emotional Instagram messages aren’t stopping Jeremy from doing his thing, so what will at this point?

The tattooed hunk has stayed relatively silent about his confusing personal life despite tons of backlash. Chloe, on the other hand, defended herself against haters calling her a home-wrecker and other nasty names. “Just the Beginning…We appreciate all the love and the hate,” she captioned a photo of herself with Jeremy and professional photographer Jim Jordan. Melissa obviously has an Instagram account so she MUST have seen that by now! Still, we give her mad props for at least acting like the photos don’t bother her. If anything she might be showing Jeremy what he’s missing by posting sizzling selfies.

At this point we really don’t know what to think of their marriage. But here’s what we do know about the other woman, Chloe. Her father, who might not be totally onboard with the Jeremy situation, is Sir Philip Green and he owns the $4.9 billion Arcadia fashion group. She’s also a former reality star with some super famous friends like Jonathan Cheban and Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury.

