Jennifer Lopez & 8 More Stars Who Have Gone Commando — See The Sexiest Looks

Buh-bye underwear lines! Jennifer Lopez and several of the biggest A-list stars are going commando while hitting the town, daring to bare on their nights out! From Iggy Azelea to Kourtney Kardashian, the hottest celebs are giving the style trend a whirl!

Less is more! Jennifer Lopez, 47, is constantly surpassing expectations with her fearless fashion sense. The trend-setting songstress was recently spotted with her beau, wearing a revealing black gown with thigh-high slits. She is one of many stars going commando while stepping out, proving it’s a fad that’s here to stay! In case you haven’t heard of the term before, it means to wear no underwear with an ensemble. Several celebrities are often giving this trend a go during red carpets, since it compliments the outfits they’re wearing. Check out our photo gallery full of the hottest A-list stars going commando!

For example, Iggy Azalea, 27, had the boys drooling when she arrived to the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18. The rapper went totally commando underneath her light pink dress which was held together by a lace-up design. She looked stunning while flashing major skin, but Iggy admitted that it was a process getting into the racy gown. Even though she was worried about having a wardrobe malfunction, she handled it like a champ and stole the show. Going commando is clearly no flash in the pan!

Pamela Anderson, 50, sent hearts racing when she arrived at a star-studded beach club party on May 27, clad in a stunning gold gown — minus the underwear. The original Baywatch babe looked absolutely flawless for the special occasion, giving only a peek at her enviable physique. Several celebs are following suit, adding their own pizazz to the underwear-free look! Bella Hadid, 20, captured everyone’s attention during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where she dazzled in a red gown that left little to the imagination.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is known for being a style maven and she previously made the bold fashion statement during NYFW. To avoid underwear lines, the reality star opted to go commando in her slinky black dress while attending Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS party at the Plaza hotel in Sept. 2016. Her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, has also sported the look on a number of occasions, so we’re sure this sizzling style trend is far from over!

