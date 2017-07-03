They’re riding with love! Alex Rodriguez showed off his hot bod while on a fun and relaxing bike ride with his gorgeous lady Jennifer Lopez. See the cute pics here!

Alex Rodriguez, 41, made numerous men jealous by showing off his chiseled abs and bulging biceps when he took to Instagram on Jul. 2 to post adorable photos of his romantic bike ride with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 47. The darling duo were happily on their way to a yoga class as A-Rod looked energized and posed shirtless in blue shorts and shades. The hunky MLB star was riding in back of a smiling and makeup free J.Lo on an empty street. See some of the most amazing pics of Alex and JLo’s relationship here!

Since the famous couple got together in Feb. 2017, they have been sharing numerous public displays of affection wherever they go including red carpet events and casual outings. They seem more in love than ever and J.Lo even confessed that she feels “really lucky” for their relationship in a recent interview. They seem to fully support each other in everything they do and A-Rod has also made many efforts to spend time with the songstress’ twins, Emme and Max. Seriously, is that not the best thing you’ve ever heard?!

J.Lo’s been busier than ever with her multiple gigs and just finished filming a performance for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Her doting beau could be seen by her side for that too when he gave the Bronx born beauty a sweet kiss on the lips as she got off stage. There’s just no stopping these two in their budding romance and it’s exciting to see how things will unfold in the future. One thing we know for sure is that we can’t get enough of their inspiring love and can’t wait to see more!

