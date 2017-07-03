Christian Dior Show: Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst & More Best Dressed

So many of our favorite celebrities headed to the Christian Dior AW 17 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3rd. We saw amazing looks & we can’t decide who was best dressed at the show. What do you think? VOTE.

Some of our fave stars headed to Paris for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and we saw so many amazing looks at the Christian Dior AW 17 show on July 3rd. Jennifer Lawrence, 26, and Kirsten Dunst, 35, are just two of the many amazing looks we saw from the show. There were so many chic looks, we can’t decide who was best dressed at the show! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Let’s start with JLaw because it feels like we have not seen her in years, and especially not at a fashion show or event. So, when she arrived, we were freaking out. She opted to wear a thin sheer white lace dress with a high neck and sheer mesh panels. She accessorized with a thin black belt that cinched in her tiny waist and added a thick black and white patterned sweater cardigan with fringe details on the arms and hem. She topped her look off with cool, tight black lace-up sneakers that went all the way up to the middle of her calves, a black felt hat, a patterned purse, and oversized sunnies.

Kirsten, on the other hand, went with something a bit more glam and fancy. She arrived in a full black lace embellished gown with a sheer illusion neckline with polka dots, a tight bodice, and a flowy long maxi skirt. The entire black gown was covered in colorful stars and hearts, which were completely covered in beads and gems. We loved this edgy but feminine look on her.

Some of our other fave looks of the day came from Celine Dion, Elizabeth Olsen, Karlie Kloss, and believe it or not — Robert Pattinson! Who do you guys think was best dressed at the show? VOTE.