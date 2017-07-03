JAY-Z Has Better Things To Pay Attention To Than ‘Pesky Fly’ Kanye West

Sorry Kanye West, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that JAY-Z has more important things to pay attention to than your ‘pesky fly’ behavior. Like parenting his newborn twins, for example.

When JAY-Z, 47, takes a look at his priority list every morning, the Kanye West, 40, is no where to be seen. The “Smile” rapper would much rather focus on raising a family and writing music. You know, the important things in life. “JAY-Z has all his attention on being a father, being a husband, and watching the success of his new album flourish,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All Kanye is to him right now is like dealing with a pesky fly that flies into your food. It’s flying around and you just want to get away from it and enjoy your meal.”

Ever since Kim Kardashian returned from Paris, there’s been rising and falling tensions between the rappers. Some day they’re good and other days not so much. However, when JAY dropped 4:44 on June 30 with a song that tears Kanye to shreds, all hell broke loose. Making matters worse, the “Famous” rapper reportedly quit Tidal just a few days later. How does the Roc-A-Fella founder feel about that? “This latest decree or whatever it is that Kanye wants to leave Tidal will all be sorted out by lawyers,” the source continues. “JAY will avoid all nonsense that Kanye often brings, and will not listing to his whining. JAY has more important things to worry about.” Yeah — no kidding!

The hip-hop icon welcomed twins with wifey Beyonce just two weeks ago and they’re already whooping his butt at home. JAY is responsible for changing the diapers of not one, but TWO babies! Not to mention Rumi and Sir were reportedly born premature and suffered some mild health issues at the hospital. Sorry Yeezy, family will always come first to JAY so you can give up on looking for a wild reaction.

