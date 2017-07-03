JAY-Z: The Real Reason Why He Attacked Kanye West On ‘4:44’

There just might be a JAY-Z and Kanye West feud happening after all, but a July 3 report says that it’s not over TIDAL like many fans suspect. Here’s the update!

JAY-Z, 47, slammed Kanye West, 39, on his song “Kill Jay Z,” but he was triggered by Kanye’s rant against him in November 2016 — not by the TIDAL dispute — as TMZ reports. Well, we could have guessed that! “It’s all about Kanye’s concert rant,” sources tell the site, adding that the attack “has nothing to do with Kanye bailing from Tidal.“

In case you forgot, Kanye called out JAY during a concert in Sacramento, CA on November 19, 2016. “Jay Z, call me, bruh! You still ain’t call me! Jay Z, call me! I know you got killers,” Kanye said, seemingly pissed that his friend hadn’t called after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris weeks earlier. “Please don’t send them at my head! Just call me! Talk to me like a man!” he added.

Looks like JAY was mad enough over that rant to write Ye into a song (“Jay was enraged,” as sources tell TMZ), though the response was rather delayed because 4:44 didn’t drop until June 30. Better late than never!

Meanwhile, Kanye is feeling “shocked” over JAY’s diss, as insiders also claim to the site. As JAY says on “Kill Jay Z:” “But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him $20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck was he thinking?/f*ck wrong with everybody is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.” Yikes! We’re not surprised that Kanye thinks JAY went a little over the line.

HollywoodLifers, do you think JAY had a good reason to diss Kanye on “Kill Jay Z?” Tell us how you feel about all this!