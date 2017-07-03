Jana Kramer Spends Fourth Of July Weekend With Estranged Ex: What’s Going On?

Jana Kramer goofed off with her baby daughter and estranged husband Mike Caussin in a touching Snapchat! Are they getting back together after he allegedly cheated?

Jana Kramer shocked her fans when she started posting Snapchat stories featuring her estranged husband Mike Caussin on Sunday, July 2. The 33 year-old country singer joked, “we don’t have a TV so dad is entertaining us #Sofiathefirst.” Mike hilariously tried to hit a few notes from the animated Disney Channel show for their 17-month old daughter Jolie. The adorable little girl watched with her mom from bed. Jana captioned another Snap of Jolie not smiling saying she was, “not impressed” with her dad’s singing voice.

Are Jana and Mike, 30, just trying to be good parents to their little girl or on the verge of reconciling? You might remember Jana and Mike got married in May 2015, but sadly separated a year later. Rumors flew that Mike had allegedly been unfaithful to the One Tree Hill actress in Sept. 2016. “Mike cheated on her with multiple women,” a source close to Jana told Us magazine. He reportedly agreed to go seek treatment for sex addiction in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Jana went on Dancing With The Stars in the meantime and saw the show as a “huge healing process” for her. She even called the show a great way to get some confidence in herself again.

Things looked like they could be getting better between Mike and Jana. She wrote the sweetest Instagram caption on Father’s Day. “We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl,” she said in the caption beneath a touching photo of Mike and Jolie. “Happy Father’s day to Jolie’s daddy. There’s one thing we can for sure always agree on … you’re an amazing father and she’s so lucky to have you.”

