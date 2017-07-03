Donal Logue’s Missing Daughter: Police Confident She Is ‘Still Out There Somewhere’

‘Gotham’ actor Donal Logue’s trans daughter Jade has been missing since June 26. The police EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife about their intense search for the 16 year-old.

Jade Logue hasn’t been seen since June 26 in Brooklyn. The 16 year-old trans girl’s father Donal Logue has been worried sick. Despite repeated pleas for information on social media, the search for Jade has continued into July. The New York Police department won’t rest until they find her. “She’s still out there somewhere and we’re working very diligently to find her,” a spokesperson for the NYPD EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report back with any information they may have. We aren’t sure how she came up missing, but we’re looking into it,” the spokesperson continued. “We’re working closely with the Logue family to try and ensure the safe return of Jade.” A missing person’s report was filed with the NYPD on June 26 under Jade’s original name Arlo Logue. Gotham star Donal warned whoever might know something about Jade’s whereabouts the investigation was far reaching. “I have the dogged the NYPD, FBI, and others involved,” he wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post on July 2. “You may have good intentions to help her, but realize that now it’s bigger than you could have ever anticipated.”

The NYPD couldn’t give much information about the search for Jade. “There isn’t much else I can tell you as we don’t divulge details of an investigation,” the spokesperson told HL. “We are doing everything in our power to get her back safely to her family.” Donal and Jade’s mother Kasey Walker Smith have begged whoever might be with Jade to allow her to reach out to them. “It’s okay. Just drop her off,” Donal said. “Let her get in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me – and we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.”

