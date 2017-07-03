Jack Gilinsky Apologizes For Verbally Abusing Madison Beer: I Was In A ‘Dark Place’

Jack Gilinsky confirms that the shocking leaked audio of him verbally abusing girlfriend Madison Beer is real. Jack wrote an emotional message to fans and said he was in a ‘dark place’ when he said those ‘terrible’ things.

Jack Gilinsky, 20, is breaking his silence just one day after leaked audio surfaced of the musician calling his girlfriend, Madison Beer, 18, “a f******g slut” and more during a party. Jack posted a lengthy and emotional Twitter message on July 2 and admitted the audio is legitimate. Jack said that he’s learned from his mistakes and is “truly sorry” for what he’s done. The “2 Cigarettes” singer also called his actions in the shocking audio “terrible and unforgivable.” He wrote that he had “no control” over his emotions and was in a “very dark place” at the time the clip was made. Check out the full message below.

The Jack & Jack singer emphasized in his message that the audio clip of him saying those horrible things to Madison is not an “accurate representation” of their relationship today. The tape is actually from last year, and the couple is still together. “Like any couple, Mad & I have had our fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of our lowest points, Madison knew if she didn’t help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes. I’ll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time.”

Madison has not yet responded to Jack’s message. Jack also posted the message on Instagram. After he posted the emotional apology, Jack’s fans began using the hashtag “#WeLoveYouGilinsky” to show their support. The hashtag is still trending hard on Twitter.

Jack and Madison have been dating since 2014. They met through their mutual friend, social media star Nash Grier, 19. The couple has collaborated on music before and seem happy and in love. Madison stopped by our podcast in 2016 and revealed that her close friend Justin Bieber, 23, gave her some important relationship advice. “He just tells me to live in the moment and to be happy,” she told us. “Don’t make something so little a huge thing. And enjoy what you have.”

