6 Hair Myths Debunked By Science — Say Goodbye To Dry, Frizzy Hair Today

With so much information out there, it can be hard to know what to do with your hair. We all want gorgeous strands, and it doesn’t have to be difficult!

Everyone wants shiny, sexy hair that’s easy to manage and simple to style. It does have a lot to do with the way you take care of your hair — and it definitely starts in the shower. Here are some hair myths you might have heard and what to do to get perfect, healthy hair. Living Proof is a haircare brand based in science — in fact, they have twenty patents and have developed their own molecules to solve common hair problems. Their scientists shared these top 6 hair myths:

1. Myth 1: Dry hair needs moisture — Yes and no. It doesn’t need actual moisture — think about when it’s humid — your hair is the opposite of sleek and shiny. “Moisturize” hair with an in-shower deep conditioner once a week.

2. Myth 2: Silicone makes hair smooth. Living Proof scientists say silicone is a “class of compounds,” not an ingredient. It actually weighs hair down, making it heavy and greasy. You should NOT use products that have ingredients ending in -cone. Make sure you use a silicone-free shampoo and conditioner.

3. Myth 3: Brush your hair 100 times for soft strands. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia! Brady was wrong on this one. Only brush when needed, and be very gentle. Use a wide tooth comb for tangles, and start from the bottom up.

4. Myth 4: Detangling hair in the shower is better. Actually, it’s the opposite! Hair is weakest when wet. After your shower, blot hair (do not frantically rub) with a towel made for strands, like an AQUIS hair towel. Use a detangling spray like Living Proof’s Restore Perfecting Spray, and then detangle with a wide tooth comb.

5. Myth 5: Sun doesn’t affect your hair. It can affect color and texture, just like your skin. UV damage can weaken hair, meaning more breakage and frizz. Use a humidity shield with a UV protectant to keep your color longer.

6. Myth 6: You don’t need to use a heat protectant. Yes, you do! Hot tools can be hotter than 400 degrees! Heat protectants should be sprayed on damp hair and then combed through to distribute evenly before using hot tools. Try Living Proof’s Restore Instant Protection.

