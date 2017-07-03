He’s moving on! Gregg Sulkin was spotted getting handsy with Justin Bieber’s ex, Sahara Ray, while out together in LA on June 2! Does this mean he’s forgotten all about Bella Thorne? Check out their adorable date!

Clearly, Gregg Sulkin, 25, isn’t waiting for Bella Thorne, 19, to take him back! On June 2, the former Disney star was spotted canoodling with none other than Justin Bieber‘s, 23, ex Sahara Ray, 24 at a restaurant in LA! Devoted Beliebers will remember she was the one who joined the pop star for his totally-nude escapades in Hawaii. Like you’d ever forget! In the new pics, Sahara rests her head on the actor’s shoulder as they playful perused her phone while dining outside the Bourgeois Pig. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Sporting a Hawaiian shirt, canvas kicks and white shorts, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum got extra friendly with Sahara as they snuggled together outside the eatery. Sahara opted for an equally colorful sleeveless blouse, black leggings and black high heels for their flirtatious outing. And it’s safe to say that some serious chemistry was cooking at this table! You’ll be hard-pressed to find a photo in which this possible couple isn’t smiling ear to ear!

Since parting ways with Gregg, Bella has infamously been linked to Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick, 34, although things aren’t exactly getting serious. She followed the troubled reality star to Cannes where she was photographed getting hot and heavy with the Lord. However, Bella took off when she decided she couldn’t keep up with Scott’s hard-partying lifestyle. They’ve since continued to see each other but it’s been strictly defined as “chillin.'” We have to wonder…does she miss the laid-back British charm that Sahara is now enjoying?

