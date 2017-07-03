George Clooney: Falling In Love With Amal & Having Kids Changed His Life For The Better

George Clooney’s hands are full with 2 newborns, but he’s also never been happier! Swearing off marriage & kids, HL exclusively learned Amal was a total game-changer for him, & his life’s better due to her!

Everything changed for George Clooney, 56, when he met his now-wife Amal Clooney, 39. Once determined to never marry again — OR have children — the famously-single actor now has both! In fact, he and Amal just welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney less than one month ago. And according to friends and sources, George is not only loving his new role as dad, but he’s loving his vastly different life as a whole!

“Falling in love with Amal fundamentally changed something in George,” a George insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s never met anyone like her in his entire life, and suddenly the idea of being by just one person’s side forever was the only thing he wanted, he couldn’t even imagine being with anyone else.” And eventually, children entered the picture as well! “The thought of creating a new human being, a mixture of both of them, that they could nurture and love together, suddenly became the one and only thing he wanted in life, it was his driving force,” our source revealed. “And, you gotta give it to George, he doesn’t ever do things in half measures, because sure enough, they had twins.”

Friend’s like Brad Pitt, 53, LOVE seeing George as a dad. And most, Brad included, suspected he WOULD become a family man eventually. Boy were they right! “Brad always told George that he would be a dad one day, that he would meet the right person and give in eventually,” our insider added. “George was adamant it just wasn’t on the cards… But when he met Amal it all changed, radically, pretty much over night.” But the best part is that George decided he wanted to start a family all on his own — Amal apparently never pressured him.

“It wasn’t like Amal put any pressure on George, or even brought up the subject of marriage and kids,” the source said. “It was all George’s doing, totally.” How cute is that? And seriously, the actor has done a complete 180 from his bachelor days. In fact, now he’s even on diaper duty — AND loving every minute of it! “George is a total hands-on dad, he changes the diapers, gets up for the midnight feeds, and is by the babies’ sides as soon as they start crying,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “George finds it hard now to remember what his life was like before Ella and Alexander arrived.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised George has a wife and kids after all he’s said in the past?