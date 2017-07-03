‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel: New Spoilers Reveal Dumbledore’s Role, Who’s Returning & More

The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel is going to be EPIC! The very first plot details reveal MAJOR spoilers about the sequel, including how young Dumbledore is going to be introduced!

J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them sequel has started shooting in London, and we’re finally getting some spoilers about the highly-anticipated follow-up. “Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause – elevating wizards above all non-magical beings,” Warner Bros. revealed, according to our sister site Variety. “The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander.”

It sounds like Dumbledore is going to be a major part of the sequel. We are so here for it. This will be the first movie to feature Jude Law, 44, as young Dumbledore. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol), and Jacob (Dan Fogler) will all be returning for the movie. However, their quest to stop Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) will “test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.” Is it just me or does the sequel sound even better than the first movie?

If you thought you’d seen the last of Credence, think again. Ezra Miller, 24, will be returning for the Fantastic Beasts, but details about how much his character will be involved in the movie are still unknown. Zoe Kravitz, 28, will make her grand entrance as the mysterious Leta Lestrange, who was briefly introduced in the first Fantastic Beasts movie. Leta was a close friend of Newt’s when he was at Hogwarts. Callum Turner, 27, will also return as Newt’s brother, Theseus Scamander. Claudia Kim, 32, will play a young woman who is an attraction at a wizarding circus. The Fantastic Beasts sequel is expected to be released in Nov. 2018.

