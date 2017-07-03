Emily Ratajkowski Claims She’s Discriminated Against In Hollywood For Her Big Boobs

Talk about #BigBoobProblems! Emily Ratajkowski has no problem showing off her sexy body, but she DOES take issue with Hollywood discriminating against her for it.

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, is sick and tired of Hollywood refusing to acknowledge that women with big breasts can be talented, legitimate actors. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar Australia, Em opened up about the problems she’s endured due to the simple fact that she has impressive cleavage. If you’re anything like us, it will infuriate you. “There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy,'” Emily explained. “It’s like an anti-woman thing, people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big.” See pics of Emily, here.

Emily had the exact same question that comes to our mind at the idea that big boobs inhibit women from being serious actors. “What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful, feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?” Why should it, indeed! Emily’s proved that she has major acting chops in blockbuster films like Gone Girl, so it’s hard to believe that anyone would question her acting ability simply because of her sexuality.

Luckily, Emily isn’t afraid to speak up about the unfairness. “I have no problem with the backlash, because I feel it illustrates my point over and over,” she insists. And it’s true! Emily has taken on many men for trying to shame her. Most recently, Piers Morgan gave her a hard time for a scantily-clad cover photo, saying “Do you want me to buy you some clothes? You look freezing.” Emily had the absolutely perfect response of tweeting “thanks, but I don’t need clothes as much as you need press.” ZING!

