‘Counting On’ Recap: Jill & Derick Dillard Reveal Sex Of Baby #2 With Epic Scavenger Hunt

Jill Duggar Dillard & her hubby Derick finally found out the sex of their unborn baby on the July 3 episode of ‘Counting On!’ And they revealed the big news to their fam in the most creative way — with a scavenger hunt.

It’s a boy! While fans already knew the sex of Jill Duggar Dillard, 26, and Derick Dillard‘s, 28, unborn child, they finally got to watch the happy couple reveal the exciting news to their family on the July 3 episode of Counting On. But although the news in itself was big, we love how Jill and Derick decided to announce it in a big way too! The lovebirds made their reveal super interactive and fun, and they even included Jill’s younger siblings in the festivities as well. Jill and her husband decided to create a scavenger hunt for their fam, and it was beyond adorable!

First, Jill and Derick themselves had to find out what they were having. Cameras showed them before and after attending their gender ultrasound, and both parents got to guess what they thought they were having. Jill said she was leaning more towards a girl while Derick predicted a boy because if it DID turn out to be a male, he said he didn’t want his son thinking his dad used to think he was a girl. Many family members sided with Jill and thought girl as well because the couple already have a son — Israel David Dillard, 2. But in the end, Derick turned out to be right on point!

Both Jill’s and Derick’s moms accompanied the expectant parents to their ultrasound visit. Derick later said they thought it’d be “special” that way. And it certainly was. Both grandmothers were bubbly with excitement! Jill and Derick made the rest of the family earn the right to know their baby’s sex though. They hid a “bundle” — aka a wrapped box — with a baby boy’s outfit inside, and made up clues for Jill’s siblings to find. The kids were split up into two different teams, and team two ended up winning — with Jordan finding the package.

Jill and Derick have also revealed their unborn son’s name ahead of his July due date. The happy couple announced via their family blog on June 6 that they’re naming their little one Samuel Scott Dillard. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!” the post read. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you surprised to find out Jill and Derick are having another boy? What did YOU predict they’d have?