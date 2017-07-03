She’s baaaack! Corinne Olympios has returned to social media for the first time since her ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ sex scandal. We’ve got her cryptic selfie and what she had to say, right here.

Now that the Bachelor in Paradise investigation into whether or not Corinne Olympios was too drunk to consent to oral sex with fellow contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, has concluded, the 24-year-old reality star has made her grand return to social media. Instead of giving us an update on how she’s doing or how the scandal impacted her life, she simply posted a cryptic selfie on Snapchat that made her look like an angel. Literally. She’s seen with her long blonde locks hanging over her shoulders while wearing a crown of stars that makes it look like she has a halo on. The Miami native made her left eye super blue while leaving her right one her natural brown color.

Corinne added an emoji in the right hand corner waving to her fans, which we take it means she’s doing okay and saying hello to everyone who has been missing her. It’s kind of surprising that she didn’t have more to say after everything that when down surrounding her brief stint Bachelor in Paradise. Especially since DeMario gave an in-depth interview where he claimed she was the aggressor in their sexual encounter that caused the show to halt taping after a producer filed a complaint that she was too drunk to have agreed to it.

The pretty Floridian did speak out through her attorney Marty Singer after the show’s studio Warner Brothers reviewed the tapes and determined that her romp with the handsome executive recruiter was consensual. “My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction,” she said. In the wake of her scandal BiP is now limiting the amount of booze that contestants can have to two drinks per hour, and if anyone wants to have sex, they have to tell a producer first that they’re about to do the dirty and are taking responsibility for their actions.